The Common Council on Wednesday adopted a new policy to bill insurance companies for the cost of providing emergency services at automobile accidents.
Lockport Fire Department will bill $375 for major, non-injury accidents, including those that involve spills from tanks, fire hazard precautions and vehicle disentanglement.
Insurers will be billed $400 for accidents that involve emergency medical services or removing occupants from vehicles. Crashes that involve treatment of multiple patients or removal using hydraulic or power tools will result in $600 bills. Hazardous material control, such as cleaning up chemical spills from commercial vehicles, will cost insurers $1,000. Suppressing a vehicle fire will cost $300.
The City of Tonawanda has recovered about $25,000 annually from a similar policy, while Niagara Falls generated $25,000 in its first eight months of billing for auto accident emergency services, according to Fire Chief Pat Brady.
"I'm not saying we'll make that much because we don't have the same traffic issues, but any amount helps," Mayor Michelle Roman said.
Roman said the policy will go into effect once it's filed with the state and added to the city charter.
