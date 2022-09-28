The Lockport Fire Department will be purchasing a used ladder truck from a volunteer district, having gone through approval for the funds by the Common Council.
Currently the Lockport Fire Department owns a 1997 Aerial Platform Truck that has logged 6,000 engine miles and has reached its life expectancy. It is also experiencing mechanical problems, a situation that is exasperated because the manufacturer has gone out of business and it’s difficult to find the proper parts for its repair.
To solve the problem Fire Chief Luca Quagliano asked to purchase another truck. The Brighton Fire District in Tonawanda has a 2001 Pierce Aerial Platform Truck with 1,200 engine hours available for $150,000 and that would fill the department’s needs for now. Quagliano estimated at a recent Fire Board meeting that those five-years could get them over the hump.
According to the resolution at Wednesday’s Common Council meeting, a newly built truck, designed to meet specifications for Lockport, would take at least three years to be delivered, but that the current ladder truck needs to be replaced sooner. This makes the Brighton truck’s availability all the more helpful.
“It could service for a long time,” 4th Ward Alderwoman and Fire Board Commissioner Kitty Fogle said Wednesday night after the council approved the resolution. She noted that the replacement truck had low engine hours and that LFD takes good care of its trucks.
“It’s really a win for everyone,” Fogle said.
The council also asked Quagliano to advertise the sale of the old ladder truck at auction once the receipt for the sale of the replacement truck has been received.
