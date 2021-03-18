About $5,000 of maintenance repairs are slated for Community Pool at Outwater Park in anticipation of the facility being opened to the public this summer for the first time since 2019.
On Wednesday, the Common Council approved a budget transfer of $5,000 from the city's contingency fund to cover “services for maintenance” to the pool.
The council set aside $40,000 in contingency funds late last month when it announced its support of a plan by Niagara Aquatics owner Danielle Andalora to allow her club to utilize the L-shaped pool in exchange for providing swim classes and staffing the pool with lifeguards.
The council-approved 2021 city budget did not originally include funding for pool operations. Community Pool was funded in 2020 but was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andalora's not-for-profit Niagara Aquatics Club was formed in May of 2019 and has about 70 members, including eight certified lifeguards.
Meanwhile, City Clerk Paul Oates announced that city offices will be closed on April 10 in observance of Good Friday.
Also on Wednesday, the council:
— granted permission to Lockport AnJo Summer Baseball for use of the baseball diamonds at Outwater Park for the 2021 summer season.
— approved the purchase of a replacement vehicle at the Water Department at a cost of $71,578.
— extended condolences to the family of Russell Sprung, a city employee for the past 15 years, most recently a heavy equipment operator with the Highways and Parks department, who died recently.
