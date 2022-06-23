Council approves raises for 5 key city employees

Four Lockport city department heads were granted pay raises or additional compensation by the Common Council this week.
Newly appointed Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, who is not a member of any union and did not have an employment agreement with the city when he took the job, was granted an $11,380 raise, bringing his pay to $103,000. A written agreement is now in place as well.
Quagliano’s predecessor is retired fire chief Pat Brady, whose salary Quagliano inherited. The increase is attributed to Quagliano's supervision of 12 additional firefighters following litigation between the city and the firefighters union.
Clayton Dimmick, newly appointed director of highways, parks and water distribution, saw his salary increased by $8,000, to $89,000.
According to Mayor Michelle Roman, $89,0000 is the salary that had been negotiated with Dimmick, but due to an error he was not receiving the correct amount in his paychecks.
Dennis McNamara, chief operator at the water treatment plant, got an $8,500 raise, bringing his salary to $119,000.
Mike McFall, chief operator at the wastewater treatment plant, had his salary increased by $18,000, to $114,000.
Roman said the chief operators are being compensated for the use of their own licenses and both will be taking over lab duties at the plants per civil service requirements.
“They didn’t have to (use their licenses),” Roman said.
In addition, Jessica Stopa, assistant chief operator at the wastewater treatment plant, was granted a $5,000 annual stipend. Her job involves quality assurance and quality control at the plant.
Roman noted that the mayor's office cannot grant raises and the council's approval was needed for each one. During the Wednesday business meeting, she said, for a moment there were no seconds on bringing the resolutions to a vote, but the measures were eventually approved.
