A West End bar and restaurant will be open from May to October this year, after the Common Council on Wednesday granted the business a special use permit to continue operating in an industrial land zone.
Marc and Ashley Pietrzykowski, purchasers of Josie's at 484 West Ave., were granted a special use permit to utilize the building and outdoor space for dining, drinking and entertainment.
The property is sited in an I-3 zone. Council approval, which followed a brief public hearing on the matter, came with stipulations: The business should not change the character of the neighborhood, create excessive noise or disturbance of the neighborhood, or cause appreciable change in traffic; outside storage of materials is prohibited; and outdoor entertainment is limited to the 8 to 10 p.m. timeframe.
Also on Wednesday, the Council:
— Authorized Concord, Ohio-based Great Lakes Racing LLC to utilize public restrooms at Nelson C. Goehle Widewaters Marina on July 31 and Aug. 1, for the annual summertime Beast of Burden ultramarathon.
— Approved a spring soccer program at Altro Park. Soccer Shots Buffalo will host the program on Thursdays and Saturdays from April 15 through June 26.
— Granted permission to the Niagara Junior Thunderwolves to utilize the Outwater Park diamonds on June 4 and Aug. 1 for the purpose of hosting youth baseball tournaments.
— Approved appointment of local real estate agent Kathleen Sparks DiMillo as an alternate member of the city's Board of Ethics.
— Took note of Mayor Michelle Roman's new appointments to the city Parks Board: John Swan, Caitlin Kenney, Sarah Lanzo and Darryl DeVoe.
The council also approved the city's Police Policy Review report and approved a 15-course annual training regimen for Lockport Police officers.
