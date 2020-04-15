Council debates new clerk's salary

City lawmakers on Wednesday debated the salary of newly appointed City Clerk Paul Oates and if it was set properly.
On Monday, Mayor Michelle Roman officially appointed Oates to replace longtime clerk Richelle Pasceri who was removed from the position last week.
Roman said she set the salary for Oates at $54,000, which is lower than the $65,000 Pasceri was paid. Roman said she used the step-salary scale created for the department heads' union to arrive at that number, but noted she still believes the position is not part of that union.
Although the post hasn't been formally taken out of the department heads' union contract yet, the city's legal team is currently in the process of finding out how to remove it. Roman's administration argues that the position could not be part of the union because the position of city clerk is a charter appointment.
First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates, who is a cousin of Paul Oates, noted he was not aware of the appointment until he read about it in the newspaper.
Joseph Oates questioned why the council didn't approve Paul Oates' salary. He said when the council approved the salary for Pasceri it was based on a step scale when they approved the department heads' union contract. He said, if position isn't in the union, the charter mandates that the council set the salary.
City Attorney Laura Miskell Benedict argued that the common council doesn't approve the salary for the individual in the position, but rather the position itself. So, with the salary of the position being approved, the charter was followed, she observed.
"You, being the council, had already approved a salary of $65,000. That was not for her, that was for that position," Miskell Benedict said.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott asked if the city's legal team was formally removing the position from the contract.
"There are steps to take that position out of the union," Abbott said. "I think it should go back to what it was intended to be."
In response, Miskell Benedict said her office is reviewing how to do just that and will have it written out of the contract.
