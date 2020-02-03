Members of the Common Council will be looking at ways to help increase building code enforcement — by reducing the punishment for violators.
City attorney David Haylett said the proposed changes would reduce the punishment portion for each building code violation to a fine of up to $250 and up to 15 days in jail. The punishments currently are a fine of up $500 and up to 30 days in jail.
Haylett said the current punishments make compliance of these violations hard because if a violation is punishable by more than 15 days the defendant is entitled to a jury trial.
Seating a jury takes a lot of time and resources, Haylett said.
With the changes, it would result in a bench trial, which Haylett said would allow for much faster adjudication of cases.
"We're not really looking for fines unless it's a habitual (violator) or an out-of-town landlord or bank ... We just want you to pick up the yard or paint the house," Haylett said.
Haylett said currently some building code cases drag on for years, and the amendments would allow to stop people from "dragging their feet" and not addressing the violations.
A public hearing to solicit comments will be held before the council holds a vote on the amendments to the city's building code during Wednesday's meeting.
