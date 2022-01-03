The Common Council's work sessions and business meetings are now scheduled for the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. On those dates, the finance committee will meet at 5:30 p.m., the work sessions (Committee of the Whole) at 6 p.m. and the business meetings at 6:30 p.m. or once the work session is finished.
Also, the time limits on public input at business meetings have been lifted. Previously the limits were five minutes per person speaking about items on the council's meeting agenda and three minutes on topics related to the "general welfare" of the city. The council reserved the right to stop any speaker who become repetitive or has otherwise made their point, according to City Clerk Paul Oates.
The council determines the rules and orders for meetings every two years. The above changes were the consensus choice of the 2022-2023 council during their December orientation, Oates said. The amended rules and orders will be formally adopted at the council's next meeting on Jan. 26.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the council's business meeting dates were changed so that they don't coincide with Lockport City School District’s Board of Education meetings, which are scheduled for the first and third Wednesdays.
“I think that should make it easier for the public to attend,” Roman said.
