Community Pride is off hiatus and officially gets underway today. Put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program seeks to give convicted offenders an opportunity to right their wrong in the community by providing services like landscaping and other positive work.
Judge Bill Watson developed Community Pride in 2000 when he began drug court in Lockport.
“Over the course of its duration, Community Pride has logged tens of thousands of free labor hours focused primarily on the beautification of downtown Lockport,” he said in an email Thursday.
Mayor Michelle Roman said she was excited the program was coming back.
“It’s great to partner Judge Watson’s program and the city, and the council in its cleanup effort for the city,” she said.
The program will be running every Saturday and city crews will be on hand to assist and direct. Also, city council members will be taking turns each weekend to work with the offenders, namely 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle, Alderman at large Lisa Swanson-Gellerson and 5th Ward Alderman Maggie Lupo with 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor filling in when needed.
Lupo said she will be at city hall today signing people in. She doesn’t know where she’ll be going, but said city workers will be there to drive her and the program members to the site and direct them in what to do.
“It’s a mystery, but it’s a good mystery,” she said. “I’m actually kind of excited.”
Lupo said she has known people who have participated in Community Pride and they are all very non-violent offenders but have made mischief in the community.
“It’s the perfect situation for them to take responsibility for the community,” she said.
Watson noted that Community Pride has worked with many organizations including An-Jo Baseball, Lockport Community Market, Children’s Memorial Park, the VFW, Locktoberfest, the Mother’s Day Breast Cancer Walk, the Navy Marine Club and Relay For Life.
“I’m proud of the fact that Community Pride has successfully worked with all administrations throughout the last 20 years to make this program a success,” he said. “We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the local aldermen and women who volunteer their own time to supervise the program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.