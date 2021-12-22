The members of the 2022-2023 City of Lockport Common Council will be sworn in during a brief business meeting at the Historic Palace Theatre at 11 a.m. Jan. 1. The public is welcome to attend.
City Court Judge Thomas M. DiMillo will preside over the ceremony for newly elected 5th Ward Alderman Kristin L. Barnard, 1st Ward Alderman Paul M. Beakman, Jr., 4th Ward Alderman Kathryn Fogle and Alderman at Large Gina N. Pasceri, as well as returning 3rd Ward Alderman Mark S. Devine and 2nd Ward Alderman Luke D. Kantor.
Also, Rick Abbott will be sworn in as 13th district Niagara County legislator.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the council is 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in Common Council chambers at city hall.
The council will conduct work sessions at 6 p.m, a half-hour prior to its business meetings on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, beginning Feb. 9, Mayor Michelle Roman announced.
