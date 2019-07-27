Despite the Niagara County Legislature approving consolidation on the main 911 frequency of Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at no upfront cost to the city, the Common Council is unsure whether LPD will join the main frequency.
LPD's 911 call center is down to one working phone line, after the other two lines failed. As a result, the council and the mayor are pursuing several options to address the 911 issue.
The county legislature approved consolidation of LPD communications on the county's main frequency earlier this month, with the condition that the Hickory Club, the LPD officers' union, also approve consolidation. That's because the union's contract says explicitly that city officers are to handle dispatching.
In June, Interim Police Chief Steven Preisch had proposed a contract with Motorala Solutions, Inc. to replace LPD's dispatching system and provide five years of network and support services for $280,000, but the proposal was tabled as the city explores having LPD join the sheriff's consolidated 911 system.
Mayor Michelle Roman has already began negotiating with the union and noted that the union does not like the idea of LPD not having its own frequency. Roman added that the union has safety concerns about going to the sheriff's main channel.
Roman, the council, Preisch and union representatives plan to meet on Wednesday to continue negotiations.
Common Council President Mark Devine, who is opposed to LPD joining the county's main frequency, took issue with recent comments by Sheriff James Voutour, who claimed that no one has been advocating for what's right for the people of Lockport.
"What is best for the residents, the 20,000 people that live in the city of Lockport? I never hear anybody talk about what is best for them," Voutour said at the July 10 legislature meeting. "I'm offering a plan that is best for the city of Lockport."
Roman said she cares only about the safety of city residents and has brought that up at every single meeting.
"I just worry about the ability of (the sheriff's office) to take on (LPD's) call volume," Roman said.
Devine, like Roman, says he believes that LPD having a separate frequency is the best option. He believes LPD should not have to have wait in line on the main frequency and a dedicated channel for Lockport solves that problem.
In response, Voutour said he understands LPD's desire for its own frequency, but noted it's costly.
"I know that the Lockport police chief and the police want their own channel, and I understand that and I would love to do that for them, but it’s expensive," Voutour said. "If somebody could find a way to pay for it, I am not at all opposed to it."
Voutour disputed Devine's stated concern about LPD joining the main frequency, saying that Lockport can join it and not have a safety issue. If Lockport joins, it might be busier, but he noted there are already procedures and technology in place to ensure safety. He added that he's looking forward to working with city officials to see if they can come to an arrangement.
Alderman-at-Large Larry Eggert, LPD's former chief, said if the Common Council and the union agree to the main frequency consolidation, then he is open to taking a closer look. If the union does not want to do that, he believes the Motorala contract would be the better option for now, with the goal of trying to negotiate a change in the union's next contract with the city.
Fourth Ward Alderman David Wohleben supports the main frequency consolidation.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott said he is in favor of it as long as it's a workable and affordable solution, adding that a separate frequency for LPD would be "unaffordable."
First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates thinks the council needs to understand and try to address the union's concerns but, with the county offering the use of the sheriff's main frequency at no upfront charge, he said, "I think that's a good thing for the city."
Second Ward Alderman Amanda Farrell did not respond to a request for comment.
