Members of two city unions haven’t had a pay raise in eight years and an attempt to change that failed on Wednesday.
Mayor Michelle Roman announced this past October that tentative deals had been reached with the city’s CSEA and AFSCME units, and for months afterward a formal vote on the agreements was delayed as Common Council President Mark Devine could not get another alderman to agree to bring them to the floor.
Devine finally received the necessary second on Wednesday from KellyVanDeMark, newly elected 4th Ward alderman. When the votes were held, Devine cast the only yeas. The rest of the council rejected the deals.
Although VanDeMark had approved bringing the deals to a vote, before casting her noes, she gave a brief speech outlining her concerns over the cost of the deals. She started off expressing her understanding of the financial burden that the lack of raises has had on employees.
“Upon reviewing that contract, I also saw the financial impact it’s going to have on taxpayers. And I know that this contract, although I cannot go over the details of it, is going to put certain residents in a situation where they are going to have to choose whether or not to put a for sale sign outside of their house in order to be able to afford this,” VanDeMark said.
Shortly before the voting began, Mayor Michelle Roman told the council she found the money in 2020 budget lines to cover the majority of the personnel cost increases.
VanDeMark did not specify the estimated cost or any other details of the agreements during her speech.
Mark Sobieraski, a 23-year city employee, blasted the council for voting the deals down.
“Eight years. How many people can say they haven’t had a raise in eight years?” he asked.
Sobieraski said both unions’ members do the necessary work to keep the city functioning, like plowing late at night after snowfall.
“It takes four to six hours to get around the city one time with all the streets and the alleys,” he said. “We’re out in the elements all night. We work all night long.We work 16-hour shifts.”
Sobieraski said he had not seen such a “divided” Common Council in all of the time that he has worked for the city.
“The mayor is on an island with one alderman, Mr. Devine ... You guys are voted in by the people. You got to do what’s best for the city. And right now you’re not doing what’s best for the city,” he said.
After the meeting, Roman expressed disappointment in the votes. City officials will now have to go back into negotiations with the unions, she said.
Roman said she found lines in the combined city budget to cover all of the increased spending that would result from the AFSCME deal and the majority of additional expenses tied to the CSEA deal.
Using rounded estimates, she said pay raises in the CSEA deal would cost the water fund $9,000, the sewer fund $8,000 and the general fund less than $50,000.
Raises for AFSCME members would cost the water fund $59,000, the sewer fund $58,000 and the general fund $95,000.
Roman says she found enough spending / budget cuts in other areas to cover everything except $14,000 in the sewer fund.
“I think we could find that $14,000 somewhere,” she said.
CSEA is asking for one-time payments for specific years since its last contract expired and a 4% raise this year, which Roman said amounts to 0.5% a year from 2012 through 2020.
AFSCME is asking for a 6% raise for its members this year, which is equivalent to 0.75% per year from 2012 to 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.