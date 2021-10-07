The City of Lockport is hiring Palladino Excavating & Concrete to clear out Eighteen Mile Creek between Davison Road and Remick Parkway.
Palladino submitted the lower bid for the project, $55,000. Eastwood Industries bid $84,000.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott, who sponsored the motion that was adopted by a unanimous vote of the Common Council on Wednesday, said Palladino will remove a mass of tree limbs in the creek in the area.
“They can’t dredge (the creek),” Abbott said. “It’s pretty specific with the (state Department of Environmental Conservation) that it’s basically a cleaning of the debris from Remick to Davison Road.”
Abbott said a small excavator will be used.
“The DEC is very specific that we can’t take down any existing trees that are in the banks of the creek. That’s because of erosion," he said. "They don’t want to have any erosion created by taking out vegetation that actually stabilizes the creek bank.”
While creek clearing will not eliminate the possibility of flooding, as occurred in the area during the July 20 rain storm, Abbott said it's a step in the right direction.
“There’s a lot of storm sewers that drain into that creek from surrounding subdivisions,” he said. “It also drains the creek that goes through the golf course. That creek on the other side of the golf course has the Ryan Home Development off of East High Street drain into it. It should help the flow of the water getting to where it needs to go in a faster manner.”
Abbott said the work would take approximately 10 days and will take place after the water had receded from the creek, possibly between October and November.
“Once they clear those blockages, I believe the creek will start to drain itself. It should be done before the first of the year," he said.
