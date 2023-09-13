The purchase of a new ambulance for Lockport Fire Department was approved with a 6-0 vote of the Common Council on Wednesday.
The ambulance is available for use immediately. The tab for the vehicle and power lifts is $243,000 and it’s being covered by “one-time” revenue sources: approximately $180,000 of sales tax receipts and $71,000 from a discontinued Community Development program, according to city finance director Tim Russo.
The ambulance is the first new vehicle in the city’s EMS fleet. Three ambulances currently in use are all used, and two of them broke down and were out of service temporarily in early August. The third and oldest ambulance, a 1999 vehicle, was set aside as a backup in case of high call volume.
Second Ward Alderman Luke Kantor asked what will be done with the various used ambulances. Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said they’ll all be kept, but not all of them will be on the road.
“They are not in service 24/7, they are on reserve, so if one of the ambulances break down, we got that extra one to hold things up,” Quagliano said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.