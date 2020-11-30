About a half dozen mayoral vetoes that would have funded the Community Pool next summer and granted extended hours for an engineering department intern and the city's part-time dog catcher were overturned piecemeal on Monday at a special, virtual meeting of the Lockport Common Council.
Voting against seven vetoes by Mayor Michelle Roman that would have returned about $80,000 back to the 2021 city budget adopted last week were Aldermen Joe Oates, Luke Kantor and Ellen Schratz. Aldermen Rick Abbott joined those three in voting to override all but one mayoral veto. Abbott voted in favor of just one veto — a resolution that gives the mayor's secretary a $5,000 raise.
“I'm disappointed by the veto override votes tonight,” Roman said. “I hope for the sake of the residents and taxpayers that this doesn't negatively impact them in future years, especially 2022. I know it will affect services for 2021.”
Voting no on every resolution to override a veto were Aldermen Debra Allport and Mark Devine. City Clerk Paul Oates said by city charter, a two-thirds vote of the council is needed to override a mayoral veto. With a six-member council present, that translated to four votes.
Allport said the mayor's proposed budget called for a 1.58% property tax increase and addressed the pool, dog catcher and engineering intern positions.
“I thought Mayor Roman's proposed budget was reasonable,” Allport said. “I attended nine different budget work sessions and there were many cuts more than what actually went into the approved budget last week. I had to support it because we had worked hard at it. Her vetoes were a third of what she had proposed in her budget. I thought her reasons for vetoing certain line items were reasonable. The total of her seven vetoes was $78,290 and that would have meant less than a half of a percent tax rate increase.”
Among vetoes that would have added expenditures to the budget was a $2,500 donation to NIACAP, which was turned down and will upset many city residents, Allport and Devine said.
Last week, the Common Council approved the city's 2021 budget, opting to take the mayor's recommended fiscal spending plan, calling for a 1.58% property tax increase, and reducing it by about $400,000 to a $24.2 million spending plan and a zero percent property tax increase.
Roman's vetoes attempted to return about 20 percent of those late budget cuts and would have called for less than a half of one percent tax increase.
A resolution that would have returned a city engineering department intern from one day per week to two was voted down, as were resolutions to fund the Community Pool at Outwater Park next summer, increase fire department training expenditures by $20,000, return the city's dog catcher to working from one to two days per week and a $7,000 line item for playground equipment.
Abbott said he voted in favor of the mayor's veto on the secretarial raise only because it's a contractual obligation.
“Everyone of the decisions we made were tough decisions because they affect people and their livelihoods,” Abbott said. “But we need to be very careful. We're using reserve funds to balance the budget and we're looking at a 20 percent reduction in state aid. Let's hope everything turns around in 2021 and we can readjust.”
Added Schratz, “We presented a budget that we worked hard on to keep the tax increase at zero percent. That's the budget and we believed in and the one we approved.”
Devine said the city will be hiring five new firefighters before next summer and that's among the reasons the funds for fire training should have been returned. He said he opposed every cut made to the mayor's proposed budget.
“We're telling the youth of Lockport that we're abandoning them,” Devine said.
Oates, who chairs the city's Finance Committee and who opposed every mayoral veto, said he doesn't think the city should be using taxpayer dollars to make donations to not-for-profit agencies.
