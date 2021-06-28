Effective Wednesday, all Common Council meetings will be conducted "in person" at city hall, for the first time since April 2020, according to City Clerk Paul Oates.
During the pandemic, all council meetings were conducted remotely via LCTV. Residents were encouraged to phone in their concerns while the meetings were live streamed.
The council's 5 p.m. Wednesday work session will be held in council chambers. The quarterly highways and parks and water and sewer committee meetings will kick off at 4 p.m. in room M-24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.