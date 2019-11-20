The Common Council delayed its expected vote Wednesday on the proposed 2020 city budget so that aldermen can review two tentative contracts with employee unions.
The council is now expected to vote at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 on a $25.14 million spending plan that would increase the tax rate from $18.09 to $18.67 per $1,000 of assessed value. The proposed budget, which would stay below the property tax levy cap, would also raise city sewer rates by about 2.5 percent.
Mayor Michelle Roman said council members plan to meet one day before the special budget meeting to review the details of two tentative collective bargaining agreements with the city's units of Civil Service Employees Association and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. She attributed the delay to a leave of absence by an assistant city attorney.
Roman said union members have approved the tentative contracts, and that the 2020 budget will include those contractual wage increases. If that raises overall expenditures, Roman said, the council will cut from other budget lines to maintain the $18.67 tax rate.
The city's budget is due to the state on Dec. 1.
"We hope we can work everything out and get it situated," Roman said.
Also Wednesday, the council did not vote to set a hearing on Cazenovia Recovery System's appeal of a moratorium on development at 360 Davison Road. Cazenovia has proposed turning the property into a 44-unit residential treatment facility for women with substance abuse disorder and a 65-unit low-income housing complex.
Cazenovia has submitted an application to rezone the property to multi-unit housing, but in September, the council adopted a six-month moratorium while it reviews the property's zoning classification. That same month, Cazenovia submitted an appeal.
Earlier this month, the city planning board recommended the council consider Cazenovia's appeal. The appeal, if approved by the council, would allow Cazenovia to move forward on its rezoning application while the moratorium is in place.
“It has nothing to do with whether the project is going to be approved or not," city attorney Allen Miskell said.
Miskell said the county planning board also recommended the city approve the appeal, but that he was unable to write the resolution in time for the Wednesday business meeting. He added that he will produce a resolution to set a public hearing on the appeal for the council's Dec. 4 meeting.
The earliest the council could vote on Cazenovia's appeal would be its Dec. 18 meeting, after holding the hearing.
