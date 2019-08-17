The Common Council will hear from the public but will not vote Wednesday on a proposed six-month moratorium on 360 Davison Road.
Mayor Michelle Roman and several council-members say they want to take six months to review the zoning for the 17.5 acre property, which includes the former county infirmary and several other buildings. The property is zoned as a reserved area, which permits parks, golf courses, athletic fields, cemeteries and various essential services.
Per state law, municipalities can only pass a local law after it has sat on board members' desks for seven days; council-members have not yet received a copy of the law establishing the moratorium.
The moratorium would likely delay plans by Cazenovia Recovery Systems, which is seeking to develop the property into a residential treatment facility for women and a low-income apartment complex. Under a proposal outlined in a public forum in June, Cazenvoia would convert the former infirmary into a residential facility with 44 beds for women and 20 beds for their children. Cazenovia would also add 65 low-income apartments — mostly one- and two-bedroom units — across existing buildings on site and in new apartment buildings; half of the units would be set aside for those who have completed substance abuse treatment at other Cazenovia facilities.
Cazenovia said in a statement last week it will move ahead on its plans regardless of the moratorium, noting the development and approval process for their facilities typically takes two to four years.
"The Davison Road property provides an ideal location for substance use disorder treatment, services, and housing, along with housing available to the community at large," said Cazenovia spokesman Ed Cichon.
Neighborhood residents have urged the city to reject the proposal, saying it could depress home values in the area and increase quality-of-life issues, such as property crime. Some argued an addiction treatment facility shouldn't be located beside youth athletic fields, and others criticized the plan to house individuals with histories of addiction right beside a treatment facility.
Several neighborhood residents urged the council on Aug. 7 to adopt the moratorium.
If passed, the moratorium would be the second setback for Cazenovia in two months.
In early July, the Lockport Town Board rejected a resolution to annex the property, which sits on the boundary between the city and town, into the city.
The property-owner, a Mulvey Construction Co. subsidiary, LHC Holdings, requested the annexation in order to "streamline the development process."
The town board wrote that reason was not sufficient given the move could reduce the town's tax base.
On Aug. 7, the council also voted unanimously to reject annexation, though the town's no vote had already ensured the measure will not pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.