A local law involving Code Enforcement will have affects on food trucks, as well as large tents. The law will be voted on Wednesday night at the Common Council’s regular meeting.
Chief Building Inspector Jason Dool said, that the purpose of the local law is to get into sync with the New York State Fire Code and that these changes in language happen every five-or-so years when the State updates municipalities on what is needed going forward.
“This is across the state,” Dool said. “Not just for Lockport.”
The biggest change will revolve around food trucks. Any vehicle in which the preparation of food is taking place has to be inspected — at a price of $25 per year.
Currently, food truck permits are $30 plus an additional $20 for a background check, as well as costs getting a 2-by-2 inch photo of the applicant. This inspection fee will go on the back of these costs.
Dool also said that inspections were not necessary if preparation was taken outside of the truck or trailer. He noted that some food truck crews take out all their cooking-apparatus and cook outside, which does not require an inspection.
“Just this past summer we did inspect (food trucks),” Dool said. “If anyone missed something, we pointed it out and told them about the changes coming at the beginning of next year.”
Dool also said that tents for events, especially at locations that have many weekend events, will also be inspected.
“When it’s sunny the sides are up. There’s no problem,” Dool said. “But on rainy days the sides are down and the New York State Fire Code regs come into play, because of (the need for) exits.”
Dool also said each tent should have fire extinguishers.
While all of this is pending a vote by the Common Council, Dool said, these these updates in language to the City’s charter are done at an average of every four-years, some done in two and some in eight, but there will be more to come as New York State updates municipalities on different regulations.
“Basically the state changed their building codes and sent requirements to the municipalities to update theirs ,” City Counsel Jason Cafarella, who assisted in drafting the local law, said. “They sent over a recommended model and we used a template of that and that is what’s in front of the Common Council on Wednesday.”
