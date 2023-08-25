City officials voted to send back a resolution that would give appointed employees raises at Wednesday’s business action meeting.
Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine and 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor voted down the resolution. The decision to advance it required four votes, because of 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle’s absence, and the action did not go forward.
Common Council President Paul Beakman, reacting on Friday, said, “It’s incredibly disappointing. I was stunned it was voted down. I believe it was in retaliation for the city treasurer vote.”
City Treasurer Sue Mawhiney was denied a raise on July 26 and Aug. 9 after resolutions to give her elected position a bigger salary were voted down.
Beakman said he will bring the resolution back to the Common Council until it is voted forward.
According to Mayor Michelle Roman, the policy affected non-unionized employees such as corporation counsel, deputy corporation counsel, the mayor’s confidential assistant, city clerk and finance director. The updated policy would correct holidays — so all employees had off the same holidays — as well as wages.
Corporation counsel would have been the immediate recipients for a raise after the resolution passed, which Roman said was budgeted in last year in November. However, the wages could not go into effect until the new policy was passed.
“They could fix it during budget, but they still need an agreement,” Roman said, noting that Devine and Kantor had not asked any questions about the new policy.
On Kantor’s side of things, he said the resolution coming after City Treasurer Sue Mawhiney’s raise was turned down by council was very “close” timing.
“Maggie Lupo said during that meeting that there wasn’t enough time to process and understand (that raise),” Kantor said. “And now there’s this resolution that actually is not giving us enough time to process and understand and it’s being shoved down our throats.”
Kantor noted that the information about the policy was buried in an 100-page packet and that wages should be considered during budget time.
Kantor said he was unaware of giving raises to corporate counsel and deputy counsel last year.
Deputy Corporation Counsel Jason Cafarella said the reason the resolution to update the policy came so late was because the city didn’t know if it’d be able to incorporate the city clerk into the policy, which required a court decision.
Administrative Law Judge Mary Scott gave that decision on June 22, which was received on June 28, ruling the city clerk position was a confidential position and therefore could not follow under any union. He noted that the decision was not retroactive and did not affect the city’s litigation with former city clerk Richelle Pasceri.
“We were waiting on a decision to see if the city clerk was eligible to be in the Department Head’s Union,” Cafarella said.
Devine would not comment on his vote.
