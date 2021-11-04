Joe Oates and Rick Abbott, two councilman who are both leaving the City of Lockport Common Council at the end of the year, voted ‘nay’ in the face of a reorganization of the work for the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Update project brought by Alderman-at-Large and Common Council President Ellen Schratz.
Abbott, 5th Ward alderman, will leave his position to continue his service as a Niagara County Legislator for District 13, while Oates told the US&J that he would be around the neighborhoods that have supported him, but would no longer be serving as 1st Ward alderman.
Schratz also opted out of running again and her position as alderman-at-large will be taken by Gina Pasceri in January.
Schratz said she was surprised by Oates and Abbott suddenly breaking council rank, because the engineering firms in question had made a presentation on their proposal to keep two key representatives working on the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Update project, despite having left Barton and Loguidice for Bergmann, creating a continuity in the project. Schratz believed Oates’s questions were answered.
The key employees from Barton & Loguidice who have since taken employment with Bergmann are John Steinmetz and Molly Gaudioso.
However, the end result that Oates saw was that there was a change in the contract, which gave the city the ability to negotiate further to save taxpayer’s money.
Oates said, Barton and Loguidice were chosen about a year ago at the price of $156,000, beating out Bergmann who proposed to take on the project for $90,000.
“I wasn’t into spending extra money,” Oates said. “But the interview group said Barton and Loguidice would do the best job.”
“Then they come back two weeks ago and say, ‘Well, some of the people that worked for Barton and Loguidice now work for this other company and we want to transplant the rest of this program and contract over to Bergmann,’ “ Oates said. “I just think if we’re going to change what the contract says, we should change how much we’re paying!”
Mayor Michelle Roman answered Oates questions regarding the change during the work session of the Common Council on Wednesday.
“The two main players are now Bergmann employees,” Roman said. “And the support staff are from Barton and Loguidice.”
Roman noted that work done by Barton and Loguidice will be subcontracted through Bergmann.
Abbott also commented during the work session.
“It almost seems to me when somebody doesn’t fulfill the contract, it should go out to RFP (bid proposals),” Abbott said.
After some back and forth, Roman said the two alderman could make their decision upon voting.
The council ultimately passed the resolution for the change with Oates and Abbott dissenting.
