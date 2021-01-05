ALBANY — Several leaders of upstate county governments said Tuesday that New York's effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the state's 20 million residents would go much more smoothly if they are given a stronger role in the program.
The opening days of the effort have been marred with delays in inoculating health care workers after Governor Andrew M. Cuomo assigned that responsibility to New York's 194 hospitals. Nursing home staff members and patients are being vaccinated in a separate effort coordinated by the federal government.
The county leaders said while their local governments had vaccination plans in place, the state has severely limited their role in the program while sharing little data about the effort.
"We are wasting resources by duplicating efforts," said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss. He said Cuomo's threats to fine hospitals and sideline them from the vaccination program if they fail to expeditiously vaccinate those eligible for the shots is already creating problems.
"They just threw a grenade and caused chaos in the little organization we had," said Moss, noting officials at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira ended up scrambling in reaction to the threat by offering the vaccine to police officers and firefighters before they were eligible in order to avoid being stripped by the state of the doses allocated to the facility.
"If we don't have better coordination and communication, it's just not going to work," Moss said.
Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said approximately 50 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that were intended for nursing home patients at the county-run Valley View Home had to be tossed out after they spoiled before a CVS pharmacy worker could inject them in the arms of residents.
If hospitals are slow in using the vaccines, Neuhaus said the state should allow counties to distribute the doses to first responders such as police officers, emergency management workers and firefighters.
"We’re ready and able," Neuhaus said. "We just need the green light to do what we need to do to start making a difference.”
A U.S. Navy Reserve officer who has served in Iraq, Africa and South Korea, Neuhaus said of the vaccines: "Let me pump them out the door."
Cuomo has said having the state coordinate the vaccine distribution keeps politics out of the decision-making as to which individuals should be first in line to get the doses.
On Tuesday, Cuomo said local health departments will be included in what he called a "retail network" of vaccine provider sites, with assistance from both the private and public sectors.
A total of 3,762 health providers have been approved to serve as vaccination sites, Cuomo said.
"We've signed up hundreds in every region of the state," he said.
Cuomo said getting health care workers vaccinated first is key to slowing the spread of the virus, though he acknowledged the state has no plans now to compel employers to require nurses and doctors to get the inoculation as a condition of their employment.
The Cuomo administration also revealed the state is planning to post updated vaccination data on a new online dashboard. The administration released only selective information at a Monday press event in which the "best" and "worse" hospitals were evaluated based on the percentage of vaccine they had been given that was provided to individuals.
Cuomo said the state hopes to rely on police and fire departments, as well as teachers unions, to operate their own vaccination program for their members in order to relieve the pressure on the hospitals and retail networks.
Thus far, the state has received only about 900,000 doses of the vaccine, though more than 4 million doses will be needed for the 2.1 million New Yorkers employed in health care.
Cuomo defended the threats he made to hit hospitals with fines if they fail to distribute vaccine doses within a week. He said any hospital that determines it is ill-suited for the program should withdraw and surrender its doses to the state.
"It's not a mandatory program," he said.
Marc Molinaro, the president of the New York State County Executives Association and Dutchess County executive who ran against Cuomo for governor in 2018, said New York's vaccine program should move forward without such threats.
"This philosophy that ‘the beatings will continue until morale improves’ is not an effective tool to getting the job done," Molinaro said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.