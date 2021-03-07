After a year of fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials are applauding the Senate's passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and encouraging swift adoption by the House of Representatives, according to the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
The package includes $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local and territorial governments, including $65 billion for counties, a restoration of $5 billion as championed by the Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. This emergency funding provides direct aid to counties, supporting the essential local government workers who have been on the front-line of the pandemic response.
“We commend our great Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and many members of the New York Congressional Delegation for fighting to ensure that our local governments get the help they deserve. This historic legislation supports the local heroes who have been fighting this pandemic on the front lines and also makes key investments in the future prosperity of our communities,” said NYSAC President Jack Marren, chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors.
Added NYSCEA President and Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro, “This is a victory for all of the counties in the State of New York and the residents we serve. In a time when so much of our politics is bitterly divided, county leaders from both ends of the political spectrum advocated for this package because it will help them help their communities recover from this pandemic.”
The American Rescue Plan includes $3.8 billion for the 57 counties ($2.2 billion) of New York state and New York City ($1.6 billion) based on population. New York City will receive another $4 billion through CDBG formula funding.
The funding can be used to respond to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus as well as address the economic devastation that came with it, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality. The funding may also be used to help governments provide services and make investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
