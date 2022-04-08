ALBANY — Amid a growing clamor for lower gasoline taxes, attention is now shifting to New York's county governments reaping a windfall of unanticipated sales tax revenue because of surging gas prices.
As a result of state budget legislation, New York has become the latest state to provide relief at the pump by agreeing to shave 16 cents per gallon off the state share of sales tax on gasoline from June 1 through the end of the year.
Some lawmakers as well as Gov. Kathy Hochul want county governments to consider following suit.
"We can tomorrow call upon all our county officials from both political parties to go and take the same action and enact the maximum cut they are permitted to by law in their portion of the gas tax because our counties are now getting flush with sales tax," said Sen. James Gaughran, D-Long Island.
Assembly Member Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, said he and Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, plan to discuss local tax relief options with county government leaders in their respective districts. Both lawmakers favored more robust relief for consumers than what has been approved in the budget legislation.
The state's move to hit the brakes on gasoline sales tax collection is projected to save consumers $585 million.
Three upstate county governments — Ulster, Dutchess and Onondaga — have already moved to cap their share of gasoline taxes.
The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) says it will be up to each county to decide whether they want to grant sales tax relief for gasoline purchases. They are expected to have three options for capping the sales tax: at $2, $3 or $4 of the taxable price. If the cap was set at $4, the savings to consumers would be small, since the pump price remains less than $5 per gallon for regular gasoline.
According to data provided to CNHI by NYSAC, a total of 45 county governments raked in increases in total gasoline tax revenue of 30% or more in 2021 compared to their 2020 collections. In that same span, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline jumped from $2.30 in 2020 to $3.04 in 2021. Prices have soared again this year with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major oil producer.
"We appreciate the local option that was afforded to us by state leaders," said Mark LaVigne, deputy director of NYSAC. "We asked for increased flexibility and they gave us that increased flexibility."
The issue has gained steam across the country amid a sharp increase in the wholesale price of gasoline. Since county sales taxes are based on a percentage of the per-gallon price, the tax charged to the consumer goes higher as the pump prices increase.
Three states — Georgia, Maryland and Connecticut — have decided to limit fuel taxes this year. Legislation to offer similar relief has been advanced in more than 20 other statehouses. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering a plan that would send rebates of $400 to all households with a registered motor vehicle.
While Hochul embraced the idea of gasoline sales tax relief, the measure was first pushed by GOP lawmakers.
While signaling his support for the tax holiday, Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, noted many consumers can save at least 16 cents per gallon simply by shopping around.
With the GasBuddy app installed on smart phones, O'Mara said, "You can get some pretty good deals."
He noted he saved 25 cents per gallon simply by driving two miles.
"Why aren't we doing better for New Yorkers than what the GasBuddy app is doing for them?" O'Mara asked.
Zurlo said NYSAC's advocacy for county governments proved to be very beneficial as it helped to convince the Hochul administration and the Legislature to cease paying for a state aid to municipalities program and a distressed hospital fund with sales tax revenue that was being diverted away from the counties.
"The state is going to pay for their programs now with their money, which is the right thing to do," he said.
