Applications are now available for Niagara County’s COVID Relief for Small Business Grant Program. Eligible small businesses may obtain a grant of up to $50,000.
The money is from a $1 million Community Development block grant that the county received through the CARES Act. The program will be administered by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
“We continue to hear from many small businesses on how hard it has been to recover from the pandemic, in both in terms of sales and revenue as well as overall operations with challenges like staffing,” county legislator Rich Andres, chair of the legislature's economic development committee, said. “Our hope is this grant program provides some relief that helps them get back on track.”
Eligible businesses are for-profit enterprises with 25 or fewer employees. Applicants must be able to explain the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business and, if applicable, show at least a 20% loss of revenue between 2019 and 2020. Grant funds can be used on things like building inventory, purchasing machinery, equipment, furniture and fixtures, and providing working capital.
The county has also partnered with the Niagara County Community College Small Business Development Center to provide management and technical assistance services to any applicant including business planning, development of marketing strategies, cash-flow projections and financial analysis.
The application for the Small Business Grant Program can be found at www.niagaracountybusiness.com/small-business-grant. For more information, call the county Center for Economic Development at 716-278-8760.
