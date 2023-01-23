The income guidelines for county property tax exemptions for senior citizens and people with disabilities have been adjusted so that more property owners can qualify for a break.
The Niagara County Legislature last week approved two local laws expanding the income limits on property tax breaks for homeowners aged 65 and older as well as qualified homeowners with a disability.
“The income guidelines have not been increased since 2016, which means fewer seniors and people with disabilities are able to participate,” said legislator Rick Abbott, who co-sponsored the local laws. “Plus, inflation has led to increased monthly Social Security payments, which, while a good thing for these folks, also means many would receive a lower property tax exemption or lose it completely.”
Under the old guidelines, seniors making less than $21,000 received a 50% exemption on county taxes; that is now increased to $26,200. To receive a 10% exemption, the top income is now $33,700, up from $28,500. A senior homeowner with more than $33,700 income gets no exemption. There are nine different percentage levels of exemption between the lowest and top income.
Regarding the disability exemption, the lowest income level for a 50% exemption was $15,025 and is now $26,200. The upper limit was $23,425 for a 5% exemption and it's now $34,600. There are 10 different percentage levels of exemption between the low and top income.
“These exemptions are really about trying to help keep seniors and those with disabilities in their homes where many raised their families, served our community and have been the bedrock of neighborhoods for decades,” Abbott said.
Those who have questions about their exemption are encouraged to call their town/city assessor. Those with general questions about how the exemptions work can call the Niagara County Department of Real Taxation at 716-439-7077.
