The Niagara County Center for Economic Development will host the 2023 Agribusiness Outreach Forum from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Training Center, 4487 Lake Ave. Admission is free but interested parties must register at https://www.niagaracountybusiness.com/featured-events.
“This is our fourth annual Agribusiness Outreach Forum and it has proven to be one of our most popular events, even during the pandemic when we hosted it virtually,” said Michael Casale, Niagara County Commissioner for Economic Development. “This is a very full agenda and we cover a lot of ground in a short period of time.”
Forum topics will include workforce management, selling direct to customers, potential impacts of the state Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), and an update on an ongoing Niagara County meat processing feasibility study.
Tables will be set aside with information and resources available from agencies including county Economic Development, Cornell Cooperative Extension, NCCC Small Business Development Center, NY FarmNet, Niagara County Farm Bureau, National Grid and Niagara USA Chamber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.