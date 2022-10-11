Niagara County is set to receive $1.2 million through the New York State Opioid Settlement reached by Attorney General Letitia James.
At a meeting with the Niagara County Legislature on Tuesday, Laura Kelemen, director of mental health and substance abuse services, presented the broad outline of a plan for spending the money, but no authorizing action by the legislature took place afterward.
Kelemen said she will be looking to the state again to finance “big ticket” items including clinical reform and recovery housing.
The county’s draft plan was devised after the Department of Mental Health hosted two roundtable meetings in September with participation from more than 60 stakeholders.
The five areas where Kelemen and other stakeholders gathered input included: gaps in clinical care; gaps in community supports; gaps in workforce training; gaps of knowledge on how to help underserved and who they are; and how much and where anti-stigma campaigns should be utilized.
Stakeholders included the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Niagara County Emergency Management and the county health department.
Funding from the opioid settlement must be directed to “Schedule C” approved programs, that is, programs that support individuals and their families in the wake of the opioid epidemic, Kelemen said, but that is a broad spectrum. She said by the next Niagara County Legislature meeting in November, her department will have a recommendation for the legislators on the allocation of funds.
“It’s the legislature that makes the decision, but we’re using public input to know the needs of the community,” she said.
Legislator Tony Nemi offered his reaction to Kelemen’s presentation and the amount awarded to the county.
“Honestly, the state settlement decided to pay the divvied funds its own way, without input from professionals dealing with this,” he said. “That’s a little disappointing.”
Outside the county courthouse, where Kelemen’s presentation took place, representatives of Independent Living of Niagara County’s Addict-2-Addict peer program, which helps people with substance use disorders, talked about the programs they’d like to see the settlement funds go towards. Erin Zync said there are many programs in the county that are working for addicts such as herself.
“We would all benefit,” Zych said. “Best Self, Save the Michaels, Beacon Center, Cazanovia, Horizon Village. Should there be a divvying of funds, they will be used to help people,” she said.
