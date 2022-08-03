The Niagara County Legislature passed a resolution at its Tuesday meeting allocating $80,000 toward the construction of a Purple Heart monument on the grounds of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport.
The Legislature also took a moment during the meeting to thank the work of the committee of veterans that had been planning this monument.
“We were able to put together what we believed was the most appropriate price for the county, and submitted it to the legislature,” said Legislator David Godfrey, “and they unanimously approved the recommendation.”
The monument has been originally brought forward to the county as an idea by former Legislature Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso. Ron Krull, president of the Niagara County Purple Heart Chapter, who is also serving on the monument committee, has praised the legislature for its speed and enthusiasm for allocating the funds, and particularly for the efforts of Godfrey.
“I am beyond belief how quickly Dave has made this happen while we were just in the conception stage,” said Krull. “It was interesting to see government move so quickly for such an important project.”
Godfrey said that the committee of veterans who planned the memorial had looked at several locations around the county, including along the Niagara River, and at Niagara County Community College. The County Courthouse was eventually decided on as the ideal location due to the building housing the Veterans Services Office, as well as the county’s Purple Heart registry.
“I’m very pleased with the work that they did in coming together and working on it,” said Godfrey. “A lot of them have been a part of veteran memorials around the County, so they’ve had some history in doing that. They were very instrumental, and very resourceful.”
The monument, as specified by Godfrey, would be a 7-and-a-half foot high slab of black granite and would have the Purple Heart emblem engraved into it. The slab would be surrounded by four smaller slabs of black granite, each planned to be 3-feet high and 4-feet wide. Each of the smaller slabs would have 100 names of Niagara County Purple Heart recipients engraved on them.
The monument is costing the county $100,000 in total. $20,000 had already been allocated for the project as a part of last year's budget. Barbara Frankiewicz from the Nussbaumer & Clarke engineering firm volunteered to be the project's engineer at no cost.
While Godfrey was initially hoping to have ground broken for the monument on Aug. 7, as it is Purple Heart Day, which was why a smaller ceremony was held before the legislature meeting honoring Purple Heart veterans. Godfrey is now expecting that groundbreaking may occur by late fall.
Godfrey has said previously that anyone who’s a Purple Heart recipient, and has also ever been a resident of Niagara County can have their name engraved on one of the four surrounding stones on the monument, as spaces are still available. This applies for recipients both living and deceased. Interested recipients, or families of recipients should contact the Niagara County clerk’s office at 716-439-7022 about getting their name in the registry.
