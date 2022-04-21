In conjunction with Earth Day 2022, Niagara County has announced expansion of its household hazardous waste disposal program for the year.
The county will host four collection events in addition to offering a self-haul voucher program, to enable safe disposal of materials such as gasoline and other automotive fluids, oil-based paints, stains and varnishes, pesticides, fertilizers, herbicides and household cleaners. Also, latex paints will now be accepted for recycling.
The four collection events, all on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, are slated at: the Lewiston highway department (June 18), the Newfane highway department (Sept. 17), the Lockport town highway department (Oct. 8) and the North Tonawanda Department of Public Works (Nov. 5).
Online advance registration is required for all collection events. Sign up at www.rethinkyourwaste.com/events. Registration opens a month before each event.
In addition, the county is sponsoring a year-long voucher program that allows county residents to dispose of 50 pounds of household hazardous waste at no charge, by bringing the materials to a facility in Tonawanda. To apply for a voucher, go to www.hazmanusa.com/calendar and choose Niagara County from the drop down menu. Vouchers are available now through Dec. 31.
“We all know the three Rs of waste management, which are to reduce, reuse and recycle, and when it comes to household hazardous waste, that means recycle responsibly,” said legislator Will Collins, chair of the public works committee and the county refuse disposal district. “That’s why we are excited to expand our HHW program for 2022, to make it easier for people to do the right thing.”
In the 10 years that the county has operated a household hazardous waste collection program, more than 900,000 pounds of harmful products have been removed from homes in the county, according to Dawn Timm, environmental coordinator.
Latex paint will now be accepted at all county collection events and through the voucher program.
“After hearing from residents on the desire to make it easier to recycle latex paint, we were part of a coalition that advocated for the New York Paint Stewardship Law to make that a reality,” Timm said. “The steps we take to encourage the recycling of paint and other HHW in a responsible manner ensures these materials do not end up in our soil or in our water, protecting our local environment. And that’s what Earth Day is all about.”
