The Niagara County health department wants residents to know that it will begin distributing oral rabies vaccine around the county next week.
The department’s Health Environmental Division is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to distribute the vaccine as part of a program that started in 1997.
The effort aims to address operational questions related to bait density, distribution methods and effectiveness in raccoons, skunks and other wildlife.
A field test will include hand and aerial distribution of rabies vaccine-containing baits. Hand baiting is anticipated from Monday through Friday in areas of Niagara Falls. Helicopter distribution will take place from Monday through Friday in more densely populated areas. Fixed wing aircraft distribution over more rural areas will take place between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18. All dates are weather dependent.
Raccoons are vaccinated against rabies when they eat the bait.
“During the baiting period, residents may see and hear low-flying aircraft over Niagara and other Western New York counties (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming). Additionally, Niagara County program staff will help distribute green blister packets by hand and car around Niagara Falls neighborhoods,” said Paul Dicky, environmental health director.
Bait will also be distributed in northern New York and six other states (including portions of Vermont, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Tennessee).
Niagara County has participated in the vaccine bait drop program since its inception.
The ONRAB bait consists of a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) blister pack containing the rabies vaccine. To make the bait attractive, the blister pack is coated with a sweet substance. When an animal bites into one, the vaccine is released into their mouth and, with an adequate dose, they develop immunity to rabies. Residents who find ORV baits are encouraged to leave them alone, unless they are found where children or pets play.
“Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of raccoons, skunks and other mammals, including people. Rabies continues to be a serious public health concern, and fatal in unvaccinated animals,” Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said. “Members of our Niagara County community can help by monitoring their children and pets, and by keeping pets up to date with rabies vaccinations.”
The Environmental Division offers free rabies vaccination clinics five times a year at different locations around the county. The next clinic is Sept. 17 at the Town of Lockport Highway Garage, 6560 Dysinger Road. Advance registration is required. The full clinic schedule is posted at: http://www.niagaracounty.com/health (follow the “Rabies Information” icon).
For more information, call 716-439-7444.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.