The Niagara County Legislature has awarded $38,500 in grants from its Community Partnership Funding for several area non-profits.
The funding resolutions were approved last week. The fund is fed indirectly from the county’s funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. A similar round of grants were awarded in June for Covid pandemic relief.
Those awarded:
• Gratwick Hose Co. Inc. is receiving $4,500 to replace its 35-year-old beverage distribution system, which is used regularly by organizations that hold events at their facilities.
• The Carnegie Art Center is receiving $4,500 for items that are essential to its continued growth and community commitments.
• The Montessori Pre-School at the Kenan Center is receiving $4,000 for expansion-related renovations and furnishing in order to keep up with increased enrollment.
• The Boys & Girls Club of Niagara Falls is receiving $2,000 to fund promotion for its youth mentoring service, 716United.
• The Town of Niagara Lions and Lioness Clubs will each be receiving $1,500 to support them due to their prior support of the Town of Niagara and the City of Niagara Falls through their annual Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies.
• The St. Johnsburg Fire Company is receiving $2,000 for new firefighting nozzles that it wasn’t able to raise funds for during the Covid pandemic.
• The Highland Community Block Club Inc. is receiving $1,200 to cover expenses from its Community Block Party last month which involved adding pole banners, signage, murals, sculptures, the making of a community garden, healthy eating information, assisting seniors with lawn care, and providing residents information on grant programs for going back to school or job opportunities.
• The Olcott Beach Community Association is receiving $1,000 for continuing its projects to bring tourism to the Olcott area.
• The Olcott Mantle Club is receiving $1,500 for purchasing new mast floats, a safety kayak, fishing poles, and funds for offsetting increased costs for operating the program.
• The Lighthouse Soccer League is receiving $2,000 for purchasing new jerseys and equipment, as well as funds for offsetting the rising costs of insurance and to keep registration rates low for increased accessibility.
• Thursdays on Third is receiving $4,000 for continuing its concert series which draws business to the Third Street business district in Niagara Falls.
• The Town of Niagara Beautification Committee is receiving $4,000 for its landscaping plans for the intersection of Military and Packard Roads.
• The Lewiston Public Library is receiving $1,000 to fund its Children’s Room’s book collection and services.
• The Lewiston Christmas Walk is receiving $2,000 for general funding towards the event which will happen later this year from Dec. 1 through 4.
• The Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society is receiving $1,800 for the repair and restoration of its museum.
