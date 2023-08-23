NEWFANE — A new residential development is one step closer to getting started at the site of a longtime mobile home park in Wrights Corners.
Developers of the property at 6520 Ridge Road, received the Niagara County Planning Board’s recommendation for rezoning the land this week.
The development, Wrights Country Cottages, will consist of 19 stick built homes replacing nearly all of the existing mobile homes on the premises.
Mike Metzger of Metzger Civil Engineering, who is working with property owner Bart Adams on the development, said that since there will no longer be mobile homes on the property, it must be rezoned from a mobile home park to a planned residential development.
“What we’re proposing to put in there aren’t mobile homes... because of the construction of those stick built units, it does not follow the definition of a mobile home any more,” Metzger told the county planning board.
The stick built rental homes will be single-story, permanent structures sized between 700 and 800 square feet, according to Adams. He estimated the project cost is about $1.3 million.
In addition to building the structures, there will be several infrastructure improvements including new sewer, water and gas lines.
“We’re going to rebrand the facility,” Metzger said. “What was there was rough”
The Newfane town board will vote on the rezoning at its September business meeting, town supervisor John Syracuse said.
Once all necessary approvals are in hand, Adams said, the infrastructure upgrades and home construction will commence almost immediately. He hopes to wrap up construction by next spring.
