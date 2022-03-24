The Niagara County Legislature this week renewed the 4% county bed tax for a three-year period.
Most bed tax proceeds collected by the county are turned over to the cities of Niagara Falls and Lockport, since they hold most of the hotels and motels in the county, according to legislator Richard Andres, chair of the economic development committee.
The remaining revenue is distributed among the other municipalities in the county.
