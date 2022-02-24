Niagara County spent $1.8 million last year on competency "restoration" for 11 defendants in an effort to have them made fit for trial. Without relief from New York State, the county legislature's majority caucus leader says the tab for such proceedings could weigh the county down.
Competency restoration is the process by which someone who's been accused of a crime and declared not competent to stand trial is treated medically with an eye on restoring competency. A judge's ruling that a person is not competent results in two evaluations of the person, by two psychiatrists or a psychiatrist and a psychologist, and if needed, restoration treatment at a psychiatric facility. The evaluations cost $300 apiece and services at the facility cost $1,000 per day.
The county is paying 100% of the tab for competency restoration since April 2020, when the state stopped paying half effective with the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
In 2019, the county's cost for competency restoration was $625,000. Two years later, after the 50/50 arrangement ceased, the tab was triple that.
Earlier this month, Randy Bradt, county legislature majority caucus leader, offered testimony to the state legislature about competency restoration, which he points out as another unfunded state mandate. Bradt's testimony was offered as the legislature is contemplating the 2022-2023 state budget and he appealed for a state takeover of competency restoration expenses.
One of the difficulties counties have budgeting for competency restoration is the variation in the total from year to year, he said.
The tab is driven "chiefly ... by the number of people who require competency restoration," Bradt said, "and (also) the considerably, but unpredictable, length of time the restoration process will take.”
“Clearly, these will always be unknown variables leading costs to fluctuate greatly from year to year. The state is in a much better position to be able to absorb such fluctuations.”
Laura Kellerman, director of Niagara County Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, encouraged state legislation to keep her department, and the county, able to help every resident in need of mental health services.
$1.8 million a year for a dozen or so people "is not sustainable," Kellerman told the Union-Sun & Journal in a Wednesday interview. “We’d much rather invest in local service to serve much more of the population.”
Kellerman stated her support for a bill in the state legislature now that would amend Criminal Procedure Law and Mental Hygiene Law in relation to determining the capacity of a defendant to stand trial. The bill would limit restoration services and drive traditional treatment methods in a shorter amount of time, she said.
In some cases, according to the New York State Conference of Local Mental Hygiene Directors, defendants have languished in psychiatric facilities for three or more years at $1,000 a day receiving restoration treatment, which Kellerman said is not mental health or substance abuse treatment, and its only goal is to restore competency to stand trial. After the trial is over, the defendant can forgo any treatment, including psychiatric medication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.