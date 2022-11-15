MIDDLEPORT — Carmen Road between Ridge and Seaman roads will be opened to vehicular traffic by the close of business today.
Replacement of the bridge over Johnson Creek has kept that section of Carmen Road closed since April. Prior to replacement the bridge was reduced to one lane for more than a year due to deterioration, according to Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal.
The replacement cost was about $1.6 million. The project was federally funded.
“I am excited to see the bridge fully reopen to traffic and want to the public to know that we very much appreciated their patience with traffic being rerouted while we completed this project,” Meal said.
