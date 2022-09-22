Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski on Thursday issued a reminder to military veterans that their DD214 discharge papers can be filed directly with the county clerk's office, and certified copies obtained, free of charge.
“It has been brought to the attention of county clerks across the state that there are businesses who are charging for filing a veteran’s DD214 forms with the local clerk’s office and obtaining copies, when this is completely unnecessary,” Jastrzemski said in a statement.
These businesses make the filing process seem complicated and market themselves as a go-between for the veteran with their local county clerk’s office, he said.
“Again, not only is this just a matter of bringing your DD214 papers to our office in Lockport, but our Veterans Service Agency is located in the same place so in case there is some sort of question or issue, we have people readily available to help.”
Proof of honorable discharge from service is required when a veteran accesses certain government programs and benefits.
For more information, call the Niagara County Veterans Service Agency at 716-438-4090.
