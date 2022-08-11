Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski this week issued a reminder to residents who are planning to submit an application for a pistol permit: Turn in the paperwork by Aug. 31 or start the process over when a new state law takes effect on Sept. 1.
A new pistol permit application, formulated by New York State Police, will be in use as of Sept. 1, per legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul last month that among other things will require pistol permit applicants to divulge their social media accounts.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions and significant concerns about this state legislation but the one thing we know for sure is that the current applications cannot be accepted after August 31,” Jastrzemski said. “So, if you started your application and it’s laying at home on your desk, I highly recommend you complete it and get it submitted right away.”
The current application will be distributed and processed by the county clerk's office through the end of the month. “All applications in the system by August 31 will follow the current permit process,” Jastrzemski said.
Also through Aug. 31, the pistol permit office will be open five days a week, he added. Usually the office is closed on Wednesdays.
