The Niagara County Clerk's office will be fully closed to the public beginning Wednesday.
The closure now includes attorney and title companies closing real estate deals, according to County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski. Previously the DMV, pistol permit and passport offices were closed and other services were suspended.
The clerk's Land Record Department will still record documents, but they must be submitted via E-Record or sent to the clerk's office by U.S. mail, UPS or FedEx. Couriers will not be accommodated. Instructions for E-Recording are available at the county clerk's website (www.niagaracounty.com/Departments/County-Clerk).
Jastrzemski announced the total closure of the county clerk's office Tuesday, making it effective with the close of the business day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.