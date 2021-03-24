Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski announced Wednesday that Gov. Cuomo has issued Executive Order 202.97 which extends the expiration dates on licenses and permits that expired after March 1, 2020 to April 16, 2021. At this time, all transaction must be done by appointment only, although Jastrzemski said his office is working to change that next month.
“With the reduction in our backlog of expired licenses, the improvement in COVID-19 numbers and our ability to rework some of our logistics, we expect to be able to start handling walk-in transactions in the next few weeks and will provide more information at that time,” he said. “I would note though, that it’s pretty easy to get an appointment right now, so I would encourage people to renew their documents sooner rather than later.”
Jastrzemski said people can make an appointments at www.niagaracounty.com/departments/Motor-Vehicles-Department.
