County clerk starts petition to waive license plate fee

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski has introduced a petition calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to waive the $25 fee for new license plates, which drivers will be required to get beginning in April.
The state is planning to charge motorists $25 for the new plates, as well as a $20 fee to drivers who want to keep their current plate number. All motorists whose plates are 10 years old or older will be required to get the new plates.
Jastrzemski, joined by at least one county legislator, slammed the fee as a "state money grab," noting that with 14 million vehicles registered in the state, the fees could generate up to $350 million.
“Governor Cuomo recently defended his plan by suggesting that EZ Pass scanning devices are unable to read current license plates ― an issue I have yet to hear anyone speak of," Jastrzemski said.
Speaking at Wilson-Tuscarora State Park last week, Cuomo said the plate readers for cashless tolling systems have trouble reading the current plates and the planned new plates are designed for the technology.
“It is designing a plate that the EZ pass can actually read," Cuomo said. "It’s not about the color of a plate or the condition of a plate or the peeling of the plate.”
Cuomo's office says license plate readers work best with dark lettering on light backgrounds. Last week, the state announced voting on one of five designs for the new plates — including three images of the Statue of Liberty, one of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and one showing the Manhattan skyline and Niagara Falls. Each proposed design has a largely white or light blue background.
Jastrzemski's petition will be available for signing at all three Department of Motor Vehicles locations in the county.
Local Republican lawmakers have mobilized against Cuomo's license plate fees.
State Sen. Rob Ortt announced Friday he is sponsoring a bill to have the fees waived.
County legislator Rebecca Wydysh also said Friday that she plans to sponsor a resolution urging Albany to drop the "unnecessary financial burden" on motorists.
Cuomo's office said the fees are required by state vehicle and traffic law, and that all revenue collected from the plates will fund the state's transportation systems.
