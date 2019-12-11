Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski has taken down signs with a trademarked phrase from county Department of Motor Vehicle offices after New York City-based Metropolitan Transportation Agency sent a cease and desist notice on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Jastrzemski confirmed he received the MTA notice and conferred with the county attorney's office about the matter. He said a decision was made to just take the signs down, and it will be revisited at a different time.
"Right now we've taken them down ... We'll revisit what we are going to do," the county clerk said.
Jastrzemski noted the signs were not intended to "single out any particular group," but rather they were put up over a concern for every U.S. citizen because a newly passed state law allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's license, which can be use to board airplanes until October 2020.
"Everybody that gets a driver's license can use this government document, this driver’s license, to be able to board an airplane," Jastrzemski said. "That is a huge concern especially when you consider what happened on 911... I’ve got a huge concern and that’s why we put that up."
An MTA spokesperson confirmed they heard from the county clerk his ordered removal of the signs and thanked him for cooperating.
"The MTA thanks him for his understanding and cooperation," a spokesperson said.
The new state Driver's License Access and Privacy Act, informally dubbed the Green Light law, allows undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses — and forbids undocumented citizens' records being shared by DMV employees with any federal agency for the purpose of enforcing immigration law.
Last week, Jastrzemski, along with Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns, confirmed they would be posting signs in the two counties' DMV offices advising people to report suspected undocumented immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"If you see something, say something. Report suspicious activity," the signs said. The ICE tipline phone number is printed on the signs.
It turns out MTA owned the trademark on the phrase and the agency took issue with the way the phrase was used by the county clerks. Mark R. Heavey, director of MTA marketing and advertising, sent a letter to both Kearns and Jastrzemski demanding they cease and desist their unauthorized use of the phrase.
"Your above use of MTA's registered trademark 'If you See Something Say Something,' is not authorized by MTA. This is to demand that you immediately cease and desist your unauthorized use of this trademark and, by 5 p.m. today (Dec. 10, 2019) confirm to me by reply email the actions you are taking to stop the unauthorized use of MTA's trademark," Heavey wrote.
Heavey's letter added that if the clerks requested usage of the phrase they would be denied.
"MTA registered this trademark in 2010 specifically to limit its use to communicating messages about counterterrorism programs," he wrote. "Your unauthorized use of the mark is in support of encouraging people to report suspected undocumented immigrants; this is both abhorrent and unrelated to counterterrorism."
In October, Niagara County filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the new state law, and a hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Niagara Falls State Supreme Court with Judge Frank Caruso, according to County Attorney Claude Joerg.
