County clerks brace for Green Light Law

Come Dec. 16, undocumented immigrants will be eligible to apply for driver's license as part of a recently passed and controversial state law.
The Driver's License Access and Privacy Act, which has been dubbed the Green Light Law, allows undocumented immigrants the ability to apply for driver's licenses. The state law forbids undocumented citizens' records from being shared by DMV employees with a federal agency for the purpose of enforcing immigration law.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski, along with Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns, will be posting a sign in the Erie and Niagara County DMV offices advising people if they believe someone is an undocumented immigrant to report it to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with the tipline on the signs.
"If you see something, say something. Report suspicious activity," the signs say, with the number 1-866-DHS-2ICE at the bottom.
Jastrzemski said he and other county clerks are concerned it's an "unconstitutional law" because it conflicts with federal immigration law.
"By our federal government's law, the one that was passed in 2005, if you openly know somebody is in our country and they are breaking the law that you should notify (the federal government)," he said. "And this law blatantly tells us that we're supposed to turn a blind eye to it."
Niagara County has already filed a lawsuit in State Supreme Court arguing that the law allows undocumented immigrants the ability to register to vote. County Attorney Claude Joerg has argued this could be fixed by directing the DMV to not give undocumented immigrants an opportunity to register to vote when they obtain their driver's licenses.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice commented on the Green Light Law for the first time in a case filed by Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola. DOJ Trial Attorney Charles Roberts argued that the portion of the law forbidding information from being shared with federal immigration officials is "legally suspect."
"The Act's disclosure restrictions are wide-reaching and appear aimed at frustrating the federal government's enforcement of the immigration laws," Roberts wrote. "The Act specifically prohibits disclosing records or information to federal immigration authorities — singling out ICE and CBP by name— absent a court order or warrant signed by an Article III judge."
A federal judge recently ruled that Kearns lacked standing to pursue litigation because he did not prove that he was an injured party, and Roberts did not ask the court to determine if Merola had standing in the case.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has argued previously the law is constitutional and has vowed to defend it in court.
“The legislation is well crafted and contains ample protections for those who apply for driver’s licenses," she said in a statement. "If this bill is enacted and challenged in court, we will vigorously defend it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.