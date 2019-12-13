Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski will process driver's license applications from undocumented immigrants under a controversial new state law, but only at the Lockport DMV office, he announced Friday.
"These are not normal DMV transactions," Jastrzemski said. "We will be dealing with foreign documents that have to be authorized and verified on a system that has yet to really be tested. The state has simply left us in the lurch."
The applications will be processed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., he said, adding that the Lockport DMV office is the best office because it's the largest of the three DMV sites in the county and has the largest staff.
Jastremski's Friday announcement was a reversal of the position Niagara County took on Thursday, when the county got a court hearing on its lawsuit challenging the validity of The Driver's License Access and Privacy Act, known informally as the Green Light Law. In court, the county's special counsel John Ciampoli said Niagara DMV offices were planning to refer anyone suspected of being an undocumented immigrant to a state DMV office for application processing.
Jastrzemski, the Erie, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany county clerks and State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, gathered for a press conference Friday morning at the North Tonawanda DMV office to air their concerns with the new law, which takes effect formally on Saturday, and request a delay in its implementation.
Ortt claimed the law will allow undocumented immigrants to board airplanes, observing that the 9/11 terrorists used IDs including driver's licenses to board the planes.
"Three thousand people were killed in New York City by terrorists who had obtained identification and boarded airplanes and used those airplanes as missiles. Gov. (George) Pataki issued an executive order which then said you can no longer issue identification, driver's licenses, to those who are here illegally," Ortt said. "And for the past 18 years no one questioned that order."
Jastrzemski added that a driver's license gives undocumented immigrants the ability to enter federal buildings and military bases and called the situation "ludicrous." Until federal Real ID requirements are implemented on Oct. 1, 2020, it's all a possibility, he said.
"What's going to prevent somebody from another part of the country coming to New York state to get one of these driver licenses to bring destruction to us?" Jastrzemski asked.
The state DMV provided two, 45-minute webinars for county clerks to learn the ins and outs of the new law and all five clerks at the Friday press conference described that as inadequate training. Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns, a former state assembly member, said typically new regulations are released with laws and regulations have not really been released for the Green Light Law.
"We're now here a couple days (from) implementation, and the governor and the legislature and we have not seen those regulations," Kearns said. "We've had little training and that's something obviously that's not sufficient for the front line staff."
Genesee County Clerk Michael T. Cianfrini observed that in other states where similar law is in effect, the states have made sure proper rules and regulations are in place for safety.
"Many states require that these individuals have applied for citizenship and can get a license while they are waiting for their citizenship," Cianfrini said. "Many of the licenses have insignias on them that indicate for driving only."
Several of the county clerks also repeated their concerns about the law giving undocumented immigrants the ability to register to vote.
In addition to allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for a New York driver's license, the Green Light law forbids undocumented residents' records being shared by DMV employees with any federal agency for the purpose of enforcing immigration law.
