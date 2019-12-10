New York City-based Metropolitan Transportation Authority is demanding the clerks of Niagara and Erie counties refrain from using a phrase that MTA claims it owns the trademark on.
The new state Driver's License Access and Privacy Act, informally dubbed the "Green Light" law, allows undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses — and forbids undocumented citizens' records being shared by DMV employees with any federal agency for the purpose of enforcing immigration law.
Last week, Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski, along with Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns, confirmed they would be posting signs in the two counties' DMV offices advising people to report suspected undocumented immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"If you see something, say something. Report suspicious activity," the signs say. The ICE tipline phone number is printed on the signs.
It turns out MTA may own the trademark on the phrase "if you see something, say something," and on Tuesday the agency took issue with the way the phrase was used by the county clerks. Mark R. Heavey, director of MTA marketing and advertising, sent a letter to both Kearns and Jastrzemski demanding they cease and desist their unauthorized use of the phrase.
"Your above use of MTA's registered trademark 'If you See Something Say Something,' is not authorized by MTA. This is to demand that you immediately cease and desist your unauthorized use of this trademark and, by 5 p.m. today (Dec. 10, 2019) confirm to me by reply email the actions you are taking to stop the unauthorized use of MTA's trademark," Heavey wrote.
Heavey's letter added that if the clerks requested usage of the phrase they would be denied.
"MTA registered this trademark in 2010 specifically to limit its use to communicating messages about counterterrorism programs," he wrote. "Your unauthorized use of the mark is in support of encouraging people to report suspected undocumented immigrants; this is both abhorrent and unrelated to counterterrorism."
At Tuesday's county legislature meeting, Jastrzemski said his office had just received the letter and it was referred to the county attorney. Jastrzemski said he would offer a reply on Wednesday.
Kearns issued a statement questioning MTA's motivation for objecting to the signs, pointing to a report from the Fiscal Policy Institute projecting the agency would receive $10.8 million of revenue from the passage of the Green Light Law.
"With MTA objecting to signs that seek to combat the public safety concerns of ICE and the Department of Justice, it makes me question MTA’s motivations," Kearns wrote.
In response to Kearn's statement, Aaron Donovan, the MTA deputy press secretary, issued a response calling Kearn's statement "ridiculous."
"The MTA will not stand for the use of our trademarked slogan for politically motivated attacks or allow him to distract from the real issue: his abhorrent and illegal use of ‘If You See Something, Say Something,’” Donovan wrote.
The Green Light Law is set to take effect next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.