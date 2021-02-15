With the expectation of a major snowstorm lasting through Tuesday night, the Niagara County Department of Health has cancelled today's vaccination clinic at the Kenan Center.
It will be rescheduled for later this week. The clinic was for those scheduled to receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine.
Those who had an appointment will receive an email from the health department with registration links to secure a time slot for Wednesday or Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. at Kenan Center. If you do not have internet access, please call 211 to reschedule.
For those that already have a second dose appointment for Wednesday or Thursday, please keep your appointment as scheduled.
The Niagara County Public Works Department has also announced that the planned closure of Slayton Settlement Road, just west of Quaker Road in Gasport, has been delayed as well. The road was to be closed starting Monday for one week for bridge work.
That closure is now delayed until Feb. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.