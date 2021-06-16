ALBANY — Sales tax collections for upstate counties have sprung back like a yoyo as shoppers return to stores and pump gasoline into their vehicles.
Statewide, sales tax revenue in May totaled $1.4 billion, a jump of $530 million from the same month last year, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli reported.
The sales tax is a vital source of revenue for county governments, with many relying on healthy collections to avoid boosts on property taxes, which come out of the checkbooks of their local residents.
Sales tax dollars foot the bill for “key quality of life local services, as well as pay for a share of state and federal programs, mainly health and social services,” said Stephen J. Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties.
The revenue flow was crimped beginning in March 2020 when the state imposed a series of restrictions and lockdowns on a wide range of businesses and even limited attendance at houses of worship in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 contagion.
The restrictions have been gradually removed, and most of those that remained were lifted this week by the state.
Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis and Otsego County’s chairman of the Board of Representatives, Dave Bliss, both cited a sharp rise in gasoline prices this year as one factor driving the higher sales tax collections.
With the sales tax set at 8% in most counties, and gasoline now costing about a dollar per gallon more than it did a year ago, consumers are paying roughly eight cents more in sales tax per gallon than they did a year ago, Bliss pointed out.
The consumer’s pain has resulted in the counties’ gain, he noted. However, county government costs have also gone up because of higher costs to fuel government fleets of trucks and cars, Bliss added.
Davis said that while he is still awaiting tax data, she anticipates that sales tax on internet purchases will for the first time show up as one of the leading categories of revenue producers for her county.
Typically, she said, sales tax revenue in Clinton County has been paced by gasoline, automobile and general retail purchases.
Meanwhile, the North Country has been impacted by the closure of the U.S.-Canada border, she noted.
Niagara County businesses were also hit by the border closure.
Amid the pandemic, Clinton County made adjustments to its revenue projections, taking “an extremely cautious approach,” with the latest available data showing sales tax revenue has been stronger than what had been forecast, Davis said.
New York expanded its sales tax on internet purchases in 2019 to cover transactions for a wide variety of merchandise from merchants using Amazon’s Marketplace platform and other sites. With mall stores closed in New York for a portion of 2020, many consumers increased their purchases from web-based retailers.
DiNapoli said local governments will benefit from the rebound in sales tax collections.
“Combined with direct federal assistance and restored state aid, the recovery of sales taxes will help New York’s local governments rebound from the effects of last year’s revenue shortfalls,” he said.
Data released by DiNapoli’s office included statistics for the increases in sales tax collections for each county in the first five months of this year versus the same period last year.
The following counties posted these increases through May of this year:
Niagara: 19.5%
Clinton: 22.1%
Essex: 25.8%
Franklin: 19.5%
Otsego: 20.6%
Delaware: 33.8%
Schoharie: 28.2%
Chenango: 22.4%
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
