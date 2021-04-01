The Niagara County Conservative Committee has released its endorsements for the 2021 general election.
Party chairman William Ross said the slate of village, town, city and county-wide candidates will "serve their constituents with honesty and integrity."
Countywide, conservatives will back John Ottaviano Jr. for county court judge, while also endorsing incumbent Family Court Judge Kathleen Wojtaszek-Gariano.
In races for the county legislature, the committee will largely back Republican incumbents. Conservative endorsees are: District 1 Legislator Irene Myers, District 2 Legislator Rebecca Wydysh, District 7 Legislator Jesse Gooch, District 8 Legislator Richard Andres Jr., District 9 Legislator Randy Bradt, District 10 Legislator David Godfrey, District 11 Legislator Anthony Nemi, District 12 Legislator William Collins Sr. and District 15 Legislator Michael Hill.
Conservatives are also endorsing incumbent Democrats Owen Steed and Christopher Robins in Legislative Districts 4 and 5.
The committee is backing a Republican challenger to incumbent Democrat Mark Grozio in District 3, John Sczepczenski. In the race for the District 6 seat being vacated by veteran Legislator Dennis Virtuoso, conservatives will back Niagara Falls city council member Chris Voccio.
In District 14, where Legislator John Syracuse is stepping down, conservatives will back newcomer Shawn Foti.
With three open seats on the Niagara Falls City Council, Conservatives will support newcomers and endorsed Republicans Traci Bax and David Zajac. The committee also endorsed Dominic Saraceno for an opening on the Niagara Falls City Court bench.
In Lockport, the committee endorsed candidates in only four of six city council races. Gina Pasceri (at large seat), John Craig (1st Ward), incumbent Luke Kantor (2nd Ward) and Kristin Barnard (5th Ward) will carry the party banner.
At the same time, the committee endorsed a full slate of candidates — Joseph Loncar, Robert Schmigel, Frank DiBernardo and Jospeh Lavey Jr. — for seats on the North Tonawanda City Council. The committee is backing Robert Pecoraro for North Tonawanda mayor, Luke Brown for city attorney and Donna Braun for city clerk/treasurer.
Conservatives will also support: incumbent Lewiston Supervisor Steve Broderick; Town of Niagara Council Members Marc Carpenter and John Teixeira; Porter Supervisor J. Duffy Johnston; incumbent Wheatfield Supervisor Don MacSwan and incumbent council members Randy Retzlaff and Curt Doktor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.