County Conservative Party endorses candidates

Candidates for openings on the Niagara County Court bench and in the Sheriff's and District Attorney's offices have each picked up the endorsement of the Niagara County Conservative Party.
Current District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, who is looking to replace retiring County Court Judge Sara Sheldon, adds the Conservative party nod to her previous endorsement by the Independence party. An enrolled Democrat, Wojtaszek has said she will seek the endorsements of other political parties as well.
"The Niagara County Conservative Party's executive committee was impressed by Caroline Wojtaszek's dedication, experience and knowledge of law," former Niagara County Legislator William Ross, the chair of the county party, said. "Caroline understands the Conservative Party's strong stance on a fair judicial system and pro law and order."
Ross said Wojtaszek's seven years as a law clerk for Sheldon "prepares her for a Niagara County Court judge position."
"The committee and I feel Caroline Wojtaszek will be a strong, but fair and impartial Niagara County Court judge," Ross said.
The conservatives also tapped acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti as their candidate to succeed retiring Sheriff Jim Voutour. Filicetti has served as Voutour's second-in-command for eight years.
"The Niagara County Conservative Party executive committee based their endorsement for the county's top law enforcement position based on (Filicetti's) outstanding qualifications," Ross said. "(His) eight years of experience as the undersheriff prepares him exceptionally well to be the next sheriff."
Ross pointed to Filicetti's 27 years in law enforcement and his numerous commendations as additional reasons to support his candidacy.
"The acting sheriff is always looking for improved safety measures for the residents of Niagara County," Ross said.
The Conservative Party chair said his executive committee gave its unanimous support to the candidacy for former Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Brian Seaman to succeed Wojtaszek as the county DA.
"The committee was impressed by Brian Seaman's educational and legal qualifications," Ross said. "Seaman is a graduate of top universities that prepared him well for his professional experiences."
Ross noted that in seven years as an ADA, Seaman earn a reputation as a hard-nosed prosecutor, handling cases ranging from white collar crimes to homicides.
Seaman is currently in private practice and has also served as an Assistant Niagara County Attorney.
