County COVID deaths surpass 100

Deaths tied to COVID-19 have now eclipsed the 100-person mark in Niagara County.
Officials with the county department of health on Tuesday announced that two more residents have died from the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 101.
"We regretfully report the death of two Niagara County residents. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these two individuals," the health department said in a statement.
Health department officials indicated that the two most recent deaths involved a 94 year-old female and an 89-year-old female, both of whom had underlying health conditions.
In addition on Tuesday, the health department reported 10 more positive cases, bringing the total to date in the county to 1,580. There are currently 52 active virus cases in the county, with 49 individuals isolating at home and three receiving hospital treatment.
To date, 1,427 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 68,188 residents have been tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.